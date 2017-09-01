A tour in the Côte de Beaune this afternoon. There’s not much red being picked yet – Lafarge was at it, and I saw red grapes being triaged at de Montille – but Pommard and Volnay seemed very sleepy – maybe it’s the weight of all those grapes on the vines! Meursault and Puligny were busier though. I bumped into Francois Bitouzet who was harvesting I assumed Meursault Santenots – but no, it was Les Corbins! He’s very happy with what he’s taken in so far – last year the frost left him only 12 barrels from the combination of two vineyards – this year it’s over 50. Tomorrow he’ll be picking his Meursaults Charmes and Perrières. Talking of Meursault (pictured) I watched a picking machine work in this 1er Cru – in such ideal conditions I feel very unhappy at such an approach – a wine that will retail for at least €40, often double, deserves to be better treated, indeed probably needs to be better wine too!
Then on through Puligny. A brooding sky this afternoon – threatening heavy rain – but apart from a short shower early in the afternoon, just a very fine day for harvesting.
3 responses to “2017 harvest – 01 september”
Bill, agree with your m/c harvesting comment but I see on FB that a number of growers are short of pickers. Is this a downturn in interest in the job or just caused by the timing ?
Are you going up to Corton to see how the new Bonneau regime is going. Their paulee is usually great fun, I wonder how things will be this year…… Perhaps JC is still “handing over”
Thanks for the updates, Bill. They make me wish I were there even more than usual. Will Mark de Morey be posting his annual reports as well?
Jon and Mike
I hope to get to BdM but it won’t be before October to taste 2016s. As for timing, I’m not sure that anything is more than 2 days earlier than people had planned a month ago – but yes, I’ve seen plenty of people looking for extra help this year – I don’t know the base reason – if there is just one – let’s blame Brexit 🙂
Mark de Morey is definitely starting in Morey on the 6th and I’ll be sharing some bottles with him at some stage – I haven’t interrogated him yet as to if he’s the staminia/interest to send his amusing observations again this year – let’s see
