the new restaurant in gevrey-chambertin…

By billn on August 18, 2017

New in Gevrey, the Table d’Hôte Lucie & Thomas Collomb – finally the building work is done at the Rôtisserie du Chambertin 🙂
www.rotisserie-chambertin.com

Plenty of moody pics – fortunately I never found the service at all moody! I’m looking forward to (eventually) visiting here. Whilst I’ve always found plenty of people in their (superb!) Bistro Lucien, I’m (only mildly) surprised that they are adding more competition for themselves – maybe they weren’t sufficiently catering for the ‘high-rollers!
 

  1. Sycamore
    August 20, 2017 at 8:58 am | | Reply

    Awesome pics!

    1. billn
      August 20, 2017 at 9:23 am | | Reply

      I should say, they were promotional pics – not mine 🙂

