ta-da…..

By billn on August 9, 2017

Ta-da! Back from 8 days on the island of Sicily.

It’s relatively easy to summarise the time – lots of chilling despite 38°C – sometimes more.

What we liked (usually a lot):

  • The people
  • The food
  • The landscape
  • The (nero d’avola) wine – €13-20 in a restaurant…
  • Cefalu
  • Siracusa – actually the ‘island’ of Ortigia – it’s connected by a couple of bridges. My favourite!
  • Our hotel
  • Warm brioche with ice-cream!
  • 2 espressi for €1.80!

What we didn’t like:

  • The litter
  • The litter
  • The litter
  • The litter…

Now back to Beaune – later today a wander in the vines to see how things look – there will be harvesting in 3 weeks!
 

Landscape…
Hotel pool…
High up on Mount Etna…
Over 2,500 metres on Mount Etna…
Ay-ay-ay…
Capo d’Orlando – Oranges anyone?
Siracusa (Syracuse)
Siracusa (Syracuse) lunch?
Eyeball to eyeball…
Brioche with ice-cream…
Old-style gelateria (ice-cream parlour)…
Siracusa (Syracuse)
Now those are columns!
Siracusa (Syracuse)…
Cefalu – One-take – the belly-button shot!

  1. Fred E
    August 9, 2017 at 9:19 pm | | Reply

    Glad you had a restful vacation, but we missed you. The menu looks delicious. Seafood pasta with chilled vino bianco. Reminds me of Inspector Montalbano’s favorite haunt.

    1. billn
      August 9, 2017 at 9:21 pm | | Reply

      The bottled water was called Montalbano 🙂

