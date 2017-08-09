Ta-da! Back from 8 days on the island of Sicily.

It’s relatively easy to summarise the time – lots of chilling despite 38°C – sometimes more.

What we liked (usually a lot):

The people

The food

The landscape

The (nero d’avola) wine – €13-20 in a restaurant…

Cefalu

Siracusa – actually the ‘island’ of Ortigia – it’s connected by a couple of bridges. My favourite!

Our hotel

Warm brioche with ice-cream!

2 espressi for €1.80!

What we didn’t like:

The litter

The litter

The litter

The litter…

Now back to Beaune – later today a wander in the vines to see how things look – there will be harvesting in 3 weeks!



