Ta-da! Back from 8 days on the island of Sicily.
It’s relatively easy to summarise the time – lots of chilling despite 38°C – sometimes more.
What we liked (usually a lot):
- The people
- The food
- The landscape
- The (nero d’avola) wine – €13-20 in a restaurant…
- Cefalu
- Siracusa – actually the ‘island’ of Ortigia – it’s connected by a couple of bridges. My favourite!
- Our hotel
- Warm brioche with ice-cream!
- 2 espressi for €1.80!
What we didn’t like:
- The litter
- The litter
- The litter
- The litter…
Now back to Beaune – later today a wander in the vines to see how things look – there will be harvesting in 3 weeks!
2 responses to “ta-da…..”
Glad you had a restful vacation, but we missed you. The menu looks delicious. Seafood pasta with chilled vino bianco. Reminds me of Inspector Montalbano’s favorite haunt.
The bottled water was called Montalbano 🙂