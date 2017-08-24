michel lafarge’s 2005 beaune grèves



2005 Michel Lafarge, Beaune 1er Grèves

Following the 2005 DF Volnay from yesterday, here is my other goto 2005 for gauging how those tight 2005s are performing – I started with a full case of each, bought for precisely this exercise.

If the Volnay was showing good signs of blossoming, this remains very-much on a younger footing. The nose has a depth, indeed a weight of deep and herby dark-red fruit – but there’s certainly more aromatic volume than it showed before. In the mouth there’s impeccable balance and really super intensity. This wine needs aeration but shows lots of energy – it’s impressive – but at the same time it’s a very young wine. On the positive side this is significantly more giving that in previous years. Super stuff that is, at least, now showing how good a young wine it is. Super, and drinkable at last, but no signs of maturity.

Rebuy – Yes