2005 Michel Lafarge, Beaune 1er Grèves
Following the 2005 DF Volnay from yesterday, here is my other goto 2005 for gauging how those tight 2005s are performing – I started with a full case of each, bought for precisely this exercise.
If the Volnay was showing good signs of blossoming, this remains very-much on a younger footing. The nose has a depth, indeed a weight of deep and herby dark-red fruit – but there’s certainly more aromatic volume than it showed before. In the mouth there’s impeccable balance and really super intensity. This wine needs aeration but shows lots of energy – it’s impressive – but at the same time it’s a very young wine. On the positive side this is significantly more giving that in previous years. Super stuff that is, at least, now showing how good a young wine it is. Super, and drinkable at last, but no signs of maturity.
Rebuy – Yes
2 responses to “michel lafarge’s 2005 beaune grèves”
I wish I had a few bottles of that, but only have 2006 and later. Any idea how the 2006 is currently drinking?
Thanks for this note… The Lafarge reds are very long-lived and often typically very firm in their youth so this is useful info. Having said that, I have found the dozen, or so 2005 reds I have tasted in the past year to be surprisingly open and are quite drinkable.