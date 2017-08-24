Home Page | Diary | 2017 | August | michel lafarge’s 2005 beaune grèves
michel lafarge’s 2005 beaune grèves

By billn on August 24, 2017


2005 Michel Lafarge, Beaune 1er Grèves
Following the 2005 DF Volnay from yesterday, here is my other goto 2005 for gauging how those tight 2005s are performing – I started with a full case of each, bought for precisely this exercise.
If the Volnay was showing good signs of blossoming, this remains very-much on a younger footing. The nose has a depth, indeed a weight of deep and herby dark-red fruit – but there’s certainly more aromatic volume than it showed before. In the mouth there’s impeccable balance and really super intensity. This wine needs aeration but shows lots of energy – it’s impressive – but at the same time it’s a very young wine. On the positive side this is significantly more giving that in previous years. Super stuff that is, at least, now showing how good a young wine it is. Super, and drinkable at last, but no signs of maturity.
Rebuy – Yes

2 responses to “michel lafarge’s 2005 beaune grèves”

  1. Gilberto
    August 25, 2017 at 1:57 am | | Reply

    I wish I had a few bottles of that, but only have 2006 and later. Any idea how the 2006 is currently drinking?

  2. kentm
    August 25, 2017 at 5:39 pm | | Reply

    Thanks for this note… The Lafarge reds are very long-lived and often typically very firm in their youth so this is useful info. Having said that, I have found the dozen, or so 2005 reds I have tasted in the past year to be surprisingly open and are quite drinkable.

