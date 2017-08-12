Home Page | Diary | 2017 | August | great offer today…
great offer today…

By billn on August 12, 2017

I don’t, as a rule, give names and links to offers, because it’s a little ‘too’ commercial for this site, I prefer to give market indications without naming the merchants, but this is simply a great offer:

I really rated this Clos Vougeot in my vintage write-up chez Prieur, and this is a throwback to pre-2005 prices! Of-course those are Swiss francs and you have to live in Switzerland, probably…

  1. Mike Golub
    August 12, 2017 at 11:17 am | | Reply

    USA $ prices:Clos Vougeot $249.98,Chateau Canon $59.94 and Yvorne Pinot Noir $33 all of the same vintage

    1. billn
      August 12, 2017 at 11:57 am | | Reply

      So the Yvorne is not a bad price either…

  2. phillip eaves
    August 12, 2017 at 5:01 pm | | Reply

    The Clos Vougeot has all gone Bill.Not surprised at that price.

    1. billn
      August 12, 2017 at 7:04 pm | | Reply

      I hope it has all gone to good homes 🙂

