dubreuil-fontaine’s 2005 volnay…

Ignoring for a moment that this wine is in my glass, for two other reasons, I’m happy to see that this wine has become very tasty – 1) because it’s always been a very tight wine and 2) that it hopefully augers well for all those other ‘tight’ 2005s!

2005 Dubreuil-Fontaine, Volnay

Such a bargain this wine – it has a large proportion of 1er cru in the mix for a very modest price – so a shame then that this 2005 has been so unyielding – until now. The nose has an attractive and sleek red fruit – it’s very inviting. Sleek is a useful word to describe how it shows in the mouth too – but then it opens with energy and complexity – at last! This is very tasty, with plenty of freshness, silky texture and great red-fruited intensity.

Rebuy – Yes

On the negative side I’ve drunk half a case to get to this stage, on the positive side I’ve still six more! Plus there’s the bonus that I might not have to be so reticent with other 2005s – which would be good – given that I’ve 40 mixed cases! 🙂 I think it’s time to try another 05…