a 2005 chambolle wow

The last wine I opened was a great wine for the vintage – 2007. But there are decent vintages and great vintages. This ‘mere’ villages wine from the very epicentre of greatness in the great 2005 vintage is easily the better of that 2007 today – despite the rarity of that wine…

I feel slightly ashamed that I haven’t revisited Antonin Guyon in Savigny since collecting this case of 12 – I thought it was a standout in the their range of 2005s – though I had the feeling that I was overpaying – that case cost something like €220 – how times have changed!

2005 Antonin Guyon, Chambolle-Musigny Clos du Village

The strong depth of colour is beginning to take on a little maturity – but only a little. What a big, encompassing, nose – one that starts with spice, tobacco and leather – quickly shedding most of those references, leaving a powerful and earthy, almost fecund red fruit – yes! Mouth-filling – so much volume of flavour from the get-go (unlike the Clos St.Denis that slowly widened and widened) – there is still a lick of fine tannin here, lots of intensity, and a mouth-watering finish of modest bitters and fruit that just clings and clings. That 2007 had a little more class in the finish, but this wine brings more joy in every single remaining dimension. A delicious, still young, bundle of joy. One-third of the bottle made it through to day 2 – it was tighter, the fruit a little more monolithic, but still with a fine finishing intensity – so drink up on day one!

Rebuy – Yes In a shot!