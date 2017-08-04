Home Page | Diary | 2017 | August | 4 million…
4 million…

By billn on August 18, 2017


I’ve only just noticed that, last week, Burgundy Report passed the 4 million visitors milestone. And that’s only since I changed the site software – sometime in 2006 – not since the beginning of the site in 2002. I’d celebrate with a drink – but it’s breakfast time – later… 🙂

    Congrats Bill 🙂

    Wonderfull Bill!!!

    Yes, congratulations!!!

