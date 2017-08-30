2017 harvest – 30 august

Erwan Faiveley has been advertising his up-comng harvest on LinkedIn of all places – and as you can see (right) having a little fun on the way too!

Yesterday, the 29th, saw Coche-Dury picking a trio of Meursaults: Perrières, Genevrières and Chevalières (Armand Heitz is bringing in his Perrières today) – but it was a tough day with the afternoon peaking at just over 35°C! The team of Olivier Lamy were also in the vines – already into their 5th day of harvesting – cutting the grapes in St.Aubin Les Friones and En Remilly.

That was yesterday, but will today be something of a denouement for the vintage? Despite some rain at the weekend, the vineyards remain dry but strong storms are forecast today – thunder and lightening – let’s hope that the precipitation remains (unlike Champagne last weekend) in a liquid form. What seems more certain, is that following todays weatherfront will be much cooler weather – plummeting to 15°C tomorrow and only slowly recovering next week – maybe into the mid-20s°C.

Today, is see that (amongst others!) Olivier Leflaive and de Montille are starting their harvests, the teams of Chandon de Briailles are picking Corton Blanc, Domaine Leflaive are picking Chevalier-Montrachet, Thibault Morey is picking his St.Aubin Dents du Chien – so far, it seems a rather traditional vintage, with the whites being mature before the reds in the Côte d’Or. I also see that Le Grappin are starting their first harvests in Beaujolais – so good luck to them. But spare a thought for Nicolas Rossignol – his Volnay Taillepieds is already partially harvested – but not by him – it was either the dear or wild boar from the woods above the vines! See below:

And tomorrow, I’ll be in Beaune, my home team starting their harvest campaign on Tuesday…