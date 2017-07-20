Home Page | Diary | 2017 | July | jadot acquires… (plus gratuitous musigny pics)
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

jadot acquires… (plus gratuitous musigny pics)

By billn on July 20, 2017

A nice day today, mainly touring the Côte de Nuits – in the meantime, an email in my inbox regarding Louis Jadot’s newest acquisition (press release to the right) – and it’s a whole 18 hectares worth with the acquisition of Prieur-Brunet in Santenay. I tried to visit PB a couple of times, but both times there was no-one to receive me…

I asked Frédéric Barnier (of Jadot) how many hectares of vines it was that they now farmed: “Now we are farming directly 125ha from Le Chapitre in Chénove to St.Désert with a nice coteaux of Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise. Plus Château des Jacques (85ha) and Ferret (17ha)” So roughly 230 hectares then!

And today in Musigny (mainly!), I noted that a certain lady’s Musigny is currently taller than me – but – given the explanation ‘it’s because the grape buds require 3 years to develop’ then why so few grapes? At least compared to her neighbours’ conventional training…
 

It seems that everyone is doing it – they will be much harder to ‘falsify’
The lady’s Musigny is taller than me!
The last treatment for this year in Musigny
A few hail impacts in Musigny from 10 July
Musigny veraison…

Posted in , | 2 Responses

2 responses to “jadot acquires… (plus gratuitous musigny pics)”

  1. Claude Kolm
    Claude Kolm
    July 21, 2017 at 1:29 am | | Reply

    A couple of questions, Bill, if you know:

    1. Jadot has been producing wine from several of these vineyards in the recent past. Do you know if Prieur-Brunet was the source for those wines?

    2. Is the actual acquirer Domaine Gagey, Domaine Louis Jadot, or Héritiers Louis Jadot?

    1. billn
      billn
      July 21, 2017 at 8:29 am | | Reply

      I’ve only the info on the press release Claude, plus the hectares via Frédéric, sorry Claude, but for what it’s worth, I don’t think that P-B was a recent supplier to Jadot…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?