A nice day today, mainly touring the Côte de Nuits – in the meantime, an email in my inbox regarding Louis Jadot’s newest acquisition (press release to the right) – and it’s a whole 18 hectares worth with the acquisition of Prieur-Brunet in Santenay. I tried to visit PB a couple of times, but both times there was no-one to receive me…
I asked Frédéric Barnier (of Jadot) how many hectares of vines it was that they now farmed: “Now we are farming directly 125ha from Le Chapitre in Chénove to St.Désert with a nice coteaux of Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise. Plus Château des Jacques (85ha) and Ferret (17ha)” So roughly 230 hectares then!
And today in Musigny (mainly!), I noted that a certain lady’s Musigny is currently taller than me – but – given the explanation ‘it’s because the grape buds require 3 years to develop’ then why so few grapes? At least compared to her neighbours’ conventional training…
2 responses to “jadot acquires… (plus gratuitous musigny pics)”
A couple of questions, Bill, if you know:
1. Jadot has been producing wine from several of these vineyards in the recent past. Do you know if Prieur-Brunet was the source for those wines?
2. Is the actual acquirer Domaine Gagey, Domaine Louis Jadot, or Héritiers Louis Jadot?
I’ve only the info on the press release Claude, plus the hectares via Frédéric, sorry Claude, but for what it’s worth, I don’t think that P-B was a recent supplier to Jadot…