jadot acquires… (plus gratuitous musigny pics)

A nice day today, mainly touring the Côte de Nuits – in the meantime, an email in my inbox regarding Louis Jadot’s newest acquisition (press release to the right) – and it’s a whole 18 hectares worth with the acquisition of Prieur-Brunet in Santenay. I tried to visit PB a couple of times, but both times there was no-one to receive me…

I asked Frédéric Barnier (of Jadot) how many hectares of vines it was that they now farmed: “Now we are farming directly 125ha from Le Chapitre in Chénove to St.Désert with a nice coteaux of Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise. Plus Château des Jacques (85ha) and Ferret (17ha)” So roughly 230 hectares then!

And today in Musigny (mainly!), I noted that a certain lady’s Musigny is currently taller than me – but – given the explanation ‘it’s because the grape buds require 3 years to develop’ then why so few grapes? At least compared to her neighbours’ conventional training…



