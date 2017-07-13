freddy mugnier’s 1999 chambolle

1999 Domaine Mugnier, Chambolle-Musigny

There was a time where I thought that half-bottles were useful for the cellar – a short-lived time, it must be said – and I bought a dozen of these halves. The first one or two were good, the rest were a disappointment. This is number 7, and it’s really the first for years that I’m actually enjoying. The nose has a silky feel and maybe a faint undertow of brett – but a long way from being overt or off-putting. In the mouth there’s good weight and plenty of pretty – if not yet delicious – flavour. I wine that’s pretty easy to drink and that’s always a good sign. Good wine, and one that’s perhaps turned the corner into something of much, much more interest.

Rebuy – Maybe