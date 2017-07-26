Home Page | Diary | 2017 | July | a mid-week malconsorts…
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

a mid-week malconsorts…

By billn on July 26, 2017

The last of my small cache – 3 excellent bottles and a less good bottle – the previous one.

In this 2001 vintage Camille Giroud bought a couple of half-finished wines, post-malo, but still in barrel – both from the same source. The other wine was a single barrel of Romanée St.Vivant – of which I also have some left, but with the original seller’s label – Nicolas Potel. This was a time of cash-flow issues for the quickly growing Potel business, which in the first instance caused Nicolas to look for sources of finance, hence, some barrel sales. We know only too well what happened to his business in later years.

But back to this wine:

2001 Camille Giroud, Vosne-Romanée 1er Aux Malconsorts
Directly this is clearly head and shoulders above the performance of my last ‘problematic’ bottle. The nose has both freshness and aromatic clarity, plus there’s a fine complexity – more impressive still is the faintly spiced depth of bloody, cherry-fruit – it’s a beautiful invitation. Wide, good freshness and a growing intensity of flavour – peaking in the mid-palate before a nicely tongue-staining, steely, mineral finishing impression. Simply an excellent wine from an excellent vineyard. That’s double-excellent! The last half-pour from the bottle is unavoidably cloudy – normally I’ve no problem with this, but on this occasion the taste simply isn’t as good as the rest – it’s the most minor of complaints…
Rebuy – Yes – if only you could!

Posted in , | 2 Responses

2 responses to “a mid-week malconsorts…”

  1. Claude Kolm
    Claude Kolm
    July 26, 2017 at 8:19 pm | | Reply

    Bill — It’s unclear about the RSV. Was that also 2001?
    Thanks,
    Claude

    1. billn
      billn
      July 26, 2017 at 8:25 pm | | Reply

      I can’t see what’s unclear Claude – “In this 2001 vintage Camille Giroud bought a couple of half-finished wines, post malo, but still in barrel”

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?