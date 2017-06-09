By billn on June 9, 2017
New!
London to Lyon – by Eurostar train – no sweat! Less than 5 hours – you can wait longer than that in the airport! There’s no excuse now for the London wine-trade 😉
Just a bit of shared info if useful to others from frustrated experience 🙁 .Trying to obtain price for a possible mid Nov 2017 trip UK to Lyon kept producing an ‘Error 800’ response from the Eurostar site. Turns out such a trip involves an SNCF connection, with the latter not releasing ticket prices until 90 days ahead thus one has to allow for such. HTH.
One response to “the beaujolais express…”
