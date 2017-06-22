Home Page | Diary | 2017 | June | scooby is back!
scooby is back!

By billn on June 22, 2017

Skyrock…
Fun Radio…
The Hits…

Seemingly the radio stations of choice for car thieves – they even installed them as presets in my car radio!

Today the scoobaru was rescued from the police pound near Lausanne – a whole day had to be devoted to this! Scooby was stolen in the vineyards of the Côte d’Or and turned up in the vineyards of Valais – I had assumed that it was somebody who simply couldn’t be bothered to pay the TGV fare to get back home – but the policeman said ‘Nope, these were real bandits.

Of-course they have taken dumb things from the car – driving glasses/sunglasses, a couple of cushions et-cetera – they had even simply cut off, at the cables, and pocketed the LED ‘daylights’ from the car – otherwise all seems okay – there’s even more petrol in it now than when I parked in Beaune!

I should be particularly thankful that they had nicely parked the car at the Swiss BMW dealership where it was found, because having done so, they then broke the window of a BMW to gain access and then use it to ‘ram-raid’ into the dealership, they then drove off in a nice new BMW. Of-course compared to my 12 year-old scooby, that’s not really trading-up, is it? Anyway, that’s the reason that the police latched onto a stolen Subaru so soon. Now back to the insurance reports…

  1. Mark in Pernand
    Marko de Morey
    June 23, 2017 at 9:47 am | | Reply

    Yay, pleased to hear you’re reunited with the Scoobster Bill 🙂 . Strange set of circumstances from theft location to end destination. Had to smile at the radio presets ! Hope the bandits didn’t mechanically flog Scooby too hard & no repercussions to come in that respect. Maybe your next car should be a BMW 😉 . Be careful with that Beaune parking now !

    1. billn
      billn
      June 23, 2017 at 5:30 pm | | Reply

      They only averaged 11.4 litres/100 km – they were relatively light-footed 🙂

  2. Mark in Pernand
    Marko de Morey
    June 23, 2017 at 11:36 pm | | Reply

    How did the thieves get into the car and get it started ? Much damage in that respect ? How’s your usual average consumption 🙂 ?

