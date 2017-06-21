breakfasting in beaune…

€5.50 for a formule breakfast with a big café au lait – and with a fine view of the Place Carnot too – you can hardly get the coffee for that price, back home in Switzerland!
Breakfast with a view. Funny, half the year you search out a place in the sun – currently not! pic.twitter.com/ZawgbnhgLA
— bill nanson WM (@billnanson) June 21, 2017
Looks like it must be the brasserie where I run into Jacques Lardière every year when I stop by for a crème and croissant.
Jacques definitely wasn’t there at 08h00 today 😉
No, he’s out in Oregon, I should imagine. I should have clarified that I run into him in Beaune in November.
I ran into Etienne Grivot in his butcher’s in Nuits St Georges first thing one morning after the vendange 3 or 4 years ago. Reckon he hadn’t bargained for an English vendangeur asking him how the Grivot vendange had gone whilst we both queued 🙂
I was in the butchers too today – but only me, no wine-makers!