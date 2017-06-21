Home Page | Diary | 2017 | June | breakfasting in beaune…
breakfasting in beaune…

By billn on June 21, 2017

€5.50 for a formule breakfast with a big café au lait – and with a fine view of the Place Carnot too – you can hardly get the coffee for that price, back home in Switzerland!

5 responses to “breakfasting in beaune…”

  1. Claude Kolm
    June 21, 2017 at 2:19 pm | | Reply

    Looks like it must be the brasserie where I run into Jacques Lardière every year when I stop by for a crème and croissant.

    1. billn
      June 21, 2017 at 2:23 pm | | Reply

      Jacques definitely wasn’t there at 08h00 today 😉

      1. Claude Kolm
        June 21, 2017 at 2:24 pm | | Reply

        No, he’s out in Oregon, I should imagine. I should have clarified that I run into him in Beaune in November.

  2. Mark in Pernand
    June 21, 2017 at 7:36 pm | | Reply

    I ran into Etienne Grivot in his butcher’s in Nuits St Georges first thing one morning after the vendange 3 or 4 years ago. Reckon he hadn’t bargained for an English vendangeur asking him how the Grivot vendange had gone whilst we both queued 🙂

    1. billn
      June 21, 2017 at 7:39 pm | | Reply

      I was in the butchers too today – but only me, no wine-makers!

