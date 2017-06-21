breakfasting in beaune…

€5.50 for a formule breakfast with a big café au lait – and with a fine view of the Place Carnot too – you can hardly get the coffee for that price, back home in Switzerland!

Breakfast with a view. Funny, half the year you search out a place in the sun – currently not! pic.twitter.com/ZawgbnhgLA — bill nanson WM (@billnanson) June 21, 2017