a chablis day…

By billn on June 8, 2017


 Coming over the Vaudesir hill towards Preuses…

A simply perfect day in Chablis today, with guests. Two great domaines visited, of-course Au Fils de Zinc visited (Raveneau Butteaux and Droin Le Clos – both 2010) and weather ordered from the Gods. Though actually my forehead now suggests that I would have done better if I’d remembered my (sun) hat!
 

Preuses…
Moutonne…
Vaudesir…
Vaucoupin…
Vaucoupin…
Les Clos…

    June 9, 2017 at 6:53 pm | | Reply

    They still have 2010 Butteaux? Damn. Downed a bottle there three years ago and it was already superb then. A beautiful bottle of Chablis.

      June 9, 2017 at 7:31 pm | | Reply

      It was really top. The Clos was bigger but also a little harder, by comparison…

