Coming over the Vaudesir hill towards Preuses…
A simply perfect day in Chablis today, with guests. Two great domaines visited, of-course Au Fils de Zinc visited (Raveneau Butteaux and Droin Le Clos – both 2010) and weather ordered from the Gods. Though actually my forehead now suggests that I would have done better if I’d remembered my (sun) hat!
2 responses to “a chablis day…”
They still have 2010 Butteaux? Damn. Downed a bottle there three years ago and it was already superb then. A beautiful bottle of Chablis.
It was really top. The Clos was bigger but also a little harder, by comparison…