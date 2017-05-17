weekend wines – week 19 2017

2002 Nicolas Potel, Vosne-Romanée 1er Malconsorts

Hmm – this smells a beauty! Some previous bottles have been a little bretty but not this one. The palate is a little tighter – silky texture and beautifully poised but I’d like a little more flavour action. Very attractive wine today though.

Rebuy – Probably!

2013 Clotilde Davenne, Irancy

A very modest medium-pale red colour. The nose is open bright and very attractive with a little floral action too. It’s a light-bodied wine, certainly, but delicious and fresh with nice balance. Perfect in the sun in my garden!

Rebuy – Maybe

1995 Daniel Rion, Vosne-Romanée 1er Beaux-Monts

Still sporting a deep colour. Classic, musky, spicy sweet fruit – it could only be from Vosne – it’s very inviting. More weight more ‘body’ than the Potel and intrinsically a more concentrated and sweet-cored wine. Really a super bottle today – I don’t think I’ve too many of these left in the cellar – but I will be relishing opening the next one!

Rebuy – Yes

2012 Alex Gambal, St.Aubin 1er Les Murgers des Dents du Chien

Hmm – this is showing so much better than when it was first released – at that time it seemed just a little heavy, but today the wine has opened out a little and the slightly over-fat concentration has given way to width, weight but poise and length of flavour. Really very yum now!

Rebuy – Yes

2007 Prince Florent de Merode, Corton Clos du Roi

Really not bad wine, but far from a great grand cru. I’ve always thought this wine to be roughly of 1er cru level and here is one more such confirmation. It was cheap and maybe therein is a lesson – of-course others are making something much more impressive from those vines today – if you can afford it – or come to think of it, if you’re even allowed to buy some! For the price of entry an easy red-fruited pinot of a wine, but not really ‘Corton’

Rebuy – No