2015 Dampt Frères, Chablis 1er Beauroy
Pale lemon yellow. A sumptuous nose of freshness and fine citrus notes – going quite deep – really an invitation. Bright, fresh – steely even, but with density and intensity. The flavour begins to fade rather quickly but then holds a modest but very long, mineral and mouth-watering finish. Lovely texture and very tasty wine. We enjoyed this very much.
2002 Camille Giroud, Chambertin (Mag)
To celebrate the new Beaune apartment. I wonder where all those 1990s and early 2000s wines from Camille Giroud ended up – I don’t think I’ve ever seen one at retail…
A relatively modest colour. The nose is a wow – deep, just a little dirty – in a good way – and just so alluring. The palate is not the largest but it is simply a delicious roundness of fresh, mouth-watering flavour. Given that this was a magnum, there remained some wine for day 2 – just a little less interesting aroma, but really just as good on the palate – delicious wine. Yum!
Rebuy – Yes
2005 V & D Berthaut, Fixin 1er Les Arvelets
There’s only one small thing to complain about here – the attractive wax top shatters and makes a mess all-over the place!
Medium-plus colour. The nose is not the biggest but has a fine and pure freshness of fruit plus faint flowers – young and pure. More volume in the mouth but with fine and growing intensity. Really wide, here with a little tannin – but lovely, mouth-watering flavour too. Long and very tasty. You but delicious wine – and even a tad better on day 2 – unlike the Chambertin!
Rebuy – Yes
2000 Bouchard Père et Fils, Volnay 1er Caillerets Ancienne Cuvée Carnot
Oof! What a stinky nose. The palate has good volume, depth of flavour and a seemingly impressive mid-palate and finish – but – it’s a terribly corked wine – only pouring down the sink is good enough for this wine – yuk!
One response to “weekend wines – week 16 2017”
I managed to acquire really quite a few early 90s Girouds from diverse UK merchants, always very well priced. I still have a few left,the standard was uniformly high. Particularly memorable was a 1990 village Savigny(I remember the 93 being sold for a tenner at railway stations by a short-lived buy to cook at home catering company!) in its original straws, one of the very best 1990s ever. They’ve released some wines at intervals since through BBR and Howard Ripley at least but the prices became very high.