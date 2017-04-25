weekend wines – week 16 2017

2015 Dampt Frères, Chablis 1er Beauroy

Pale lemon yellow. A sumptuous nose of freshness and fine citrus notes – going quite deep – really an invitation. Bright, fresh – steely even, but with density and intensity. The flavour begins to fade rather quickly but then holds a modest but very long, mineral and mouth-watering finish. Lovely texture and very tasty wine. We enjoyed this very much.

2002 Camille Giroud, Chambertin (Mag)

To celebrate the new Beaune apartment. I wonder where all those 1990s and early 2000s wines from Camille Giroud ended up – I don’t think I’ve ever seen one at retail…

A relatively modest colour. The nose is a wow – deep, just a little dirty – in a good way – and just so alluring. The palate is not the largest but it is simply a delicious roundness of fresh, mouth-watering flavour. Given that this was a magnum, there remained some wine for day 2 – just a little less interesting aroma, but really just as good on the palate – delicious wine. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2005 V & D Berthaut, Fixin 1er Les Arvelets

There’s only one small thing to complain about here – the attractive wax top shatters and makes a mess all-over the place!

Medium-plus colour. The nose is not the biggest but has a fine and pure freshness of fruit plus faint flowers – young and pure. More volume in the mouth but with fine and growing intensity. Really wide, here with a little tannin – but lovely, mouth-watering flavour too. Long and very tasty. You but delicious wine – and even a tad better on day 2 – unlike the Chambertin!

Rebuy – Yes

2000 Bouchard Père et Fils, Volnay 1er Caillerets Ancienne Cuvée Carnot

Oof! What a stinky nose. The palate has good volume, depth of flavour and a seemingly impressive mid-palate and finish – but – it’s a terribly corked wine – only pouring down the sink is good enough for this wine – yuk!