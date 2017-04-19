Only tittle-tattle, of-course, but I understand after buying the domaine, that LVMH had an internal candidate lined up for the job at Clos des Lambrays – contracts were done, only waiting to be signed. Reading between the lines, there might have been an obvious problem – their first choice wasn’t French! Quelle horreur! I’m not quite sure at what stage they may have noted their error.
Internal candidate? Well, let’s not forget that LVMH have a very nice winery in a significant rugby-playing nation south of the equator! I heard this from somebody who was also approached by the head-hunters for the Lambrays rôle…
4 responses to “gossip, lambrays…”
Disagree! Their first choice isn’t French, you say. I say “So what!” Is Christian Seely French? No. Is John Kolasa French? No. Both guys are doing an amazing job for their respective château in Bordeaux. You don’t need to be French to understand French winemaking. Furthermore, you don’t need to be French to elevate a French winery to the highest levels possible. Just look at Pichon Baron’s bottom line. Just look at Rauzan-Segla’s bottom line. Rebuttal?
Peter, I write with my tongue firmly in my cheek – maybe there was another reason, though that can’t be guaranteed. Besides, Boris sounds anyway a little more northern European – no? 🙂
Not Ray Walker!!!!??? 🙂
Hmm, but chose someone with experience outside of France and making wine from non-Burgundian grapes, nonetheless.
Ray’s diary was probably too full…