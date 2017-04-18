By billn on April 18, 2017
I eventually moved apartment in Beaune today – it looks like I have good neighbours 🙂
Lots of memories of the old place – which I first visited in 2003 – but today starts a new chapter.
Still a lot more painting to do though 🙁
Posted in Travel | 2 Responses
Some of the labels? 😉
The best are probably ‘retained’ but there’s some good stuff in there – it’s the depot for Ma Cuisine’s ‘waste’ 🙂
ISSN 1744-1307 | The Burgundy Report | Copyright 1962-2016: Bill Nanson
2 responses to “good neighbours!”
Some of the labels? 😉
The best are probably ‘retained’ but there’s some good stuff in there – it’s the depot for Ma Cuisine’s ‘waste’ 🙂