good neighbours!

By billn on April 18, 2017

I eventually moved apartment in Beaune today – it looks like I have good neighbours 🙂
Lots of memories of the old place – which I first visited in 2003 – but today starts a new chapter.

Still a lot more painting to do though 🙁

  1. Claude Kolm
    April 18, 2017 at 7:38 pm | | Reply

    Some of the labels? 😉

    1. billn
      April 18, 2017 at 8:23 pm | | Reply

      The best are probably ‘retained’ but there’s some good stuff in there – it’s the depot for Ma Cuisine’s ‘waste’ 🙂

