early hail in savigny, yesterday…

By billn on April 11, 2017

It’s very early in the season, and I’m not aware of very much damage – so far! – but there was hail in Savigny yesterday, reported by both Maison Harbour and Nicolas Rossignol. See the video below (via Instagram) that Nico posted from Les Lavières:

  1. Mike Golub
    April 11, 2017 at 9:31 pm | | Reply

    Greats hots! Hope there was no signmifiant damage1

