early hail in savigny, yesterday…

It’s very early in the season, and I’m not aware of very much damage – so far! – but there was hail in Savigny yesterday, reported by both Maison Harbour and Nicolas Rossignol. See the video below (via Instagram) that Nico posted from Les Lavières:
Greats hots! Hope there was no signmifiant damage1