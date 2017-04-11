early hail in savigny, yesterday…

It’s very early in the season, and I’m not aware of very much damage – so far! – but there was hail in Savigny yesterday, reported by both Maison Harbour and Nicolas Rossignol. See the video below (via Instagram) that Nico posted from Les Lavières:

A post shared by Nicolas Rossignol (@nico_rossignol) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT