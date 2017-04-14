2009 David Clark Bourgogne Pinotr Noir Au Pelson
This was the first, and probably only, wine that David Clark made with all the stems – 100% whole cluster – and it really smelled of it when young. Today we have really a more perfumed impression – rose-petals – and it smells delicious. In the mouth it retains good volume and a lovely texture – all the sweetness of fruit that 2009 can offer too. Long, just a little more herbed in the finish, but this is becoming a lovely thing. I think I drank far too many when they were young, because this is a beauty now – but I have maybe less than half a case remaining. Super ‘simple’ bourgogne…
Rebuy – Yes
2 responses to “david clark’s 2009 bourgogne au pelson”
Hi from Scotland’s Isle of Mull Bill, rather appropriate as we are ‘discussing’ Scotsman DC’s wines. Amongst the various bottles for holiday cottage consumption was DC’s Cotes de Nuits Villages VV 2011. This was a rank bad wine (sorry David 🙁 ) a couple of years ago such that I resolved to dispose of those I had, and was mystified at enthusiastic reviews elsewhere. I even gifted a bottle or two to others who’s Burgundies opinions I respect and at least one of those bottles went down a sink. But, wunderbar, last night’s bottle, finished this lunchtime with my approving daughter (her drink of choice a G&T), whilst maybe not a thing of beauty was, in all honesty, a quite enjoyable drink. Very pale, nice strawberry/raspberry fruit, little discernible tannin, very 2011 BUT for the most part without the worst elements of 2011 – just a little here & there of coal tar, smoky, green meanie stuff. Slipped down easily enough though as an acid test. Maybe time will much improve these (and other 2011s), if they’ll never be great. I’m just glad the CdNVV on this showing is no longer sink material.
Oh, and one of Mull’s otters showed up for me on 2 very early morning’s out of 5. Special wildlife moments, one so close, almost seemed like a nature documentary. Back to reality tomorrow !
Ah, David’s wines! I only started buying them with the 2010 vintage, and wasn’t given a chance to build much of a vertical… But I would love to try something older, like the 2009 drunk by Bill.