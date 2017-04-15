Home Page | Diary | 2017 | April | “a hailstone shield to kill destructive storms”
“a hailstone shield to kill destructive storms”

By billn on April 15, 2017

It’s in the newspapers – so it must be true!

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/04/15/entire-burgundy-wine-region-covered-hi-tech-hail-shield-kill/

  1. Pacvine
    April 16, 2017 at 11:05 pm | | Reply

    New Zealand wine growers go to great length to net vineyards to protect the crops from birds. Seems a good use of science, and if it keeps the Burgundy producers protected from hail, and having to raise prices to compensate from crop losses it is an excellent development.

  2. Sycamore
    April 18, 2017 at 7:25 am | | Reply

    Hmmm — what could go wrong?!?

