2009 château des jacques oak-a-go-go

2009 Château des Jacques, Moulin à Vent

Champ de Cour

Still quite a deep colour, not too much maturity. The nose is large, forward, sweet and cushioned – but this potentially delicious red fruit is still completely wrapped in vanilla oak – how did that happen?! This is supple and round with juicy, sweet fruit on the palate – like the nose this is seemingly delicious until the finish catches up with you – which is also a long line of vanilla flavour. I’m frankly amazed – first and last this wine still has too much vanilla – it seems that it will never fade. Beware all your gamay-based wines that ‘seem‘ to have too much vanilla but you decide to give them the benefit of the doubt because they are ‘young’ – it seems that they actually do have too much vanilla oak. Stuck!

Rebuy – No