2009 Château des Jacques, Moulin à Vent
Champ de Cour
Still quite a deep colour, not too much maturity. The nose is large, forward, sweet and cushioned – but this potentially delicious red fruit is still completely wrapped in vanilla oak – how did that happen?! This is supple and round with juicy, sweet fruit on the palate – like the nose this is seemingly delicious until the finish catches up with you – which is also a long line of vanilla flavour. I’m frankly amazed – first and last this wine still has too much vanilla – it seems that it will never fade. Beware all your gamay-based wines that ‘seem‘ to have too much vanilla but you decide to give them the benefit of the doubt because they are ‘young’ – it seems that they actually do have too much vanilla oak. Stuck!
Rebuy – No
2 responses to “2009 château des jacques oak-a-go-go”
Jadot’s red wines have often struck me as too oaky. This oak treatment may, in time, prove to be good for Corton in a ripe vintage, but a vanilla-flavoured Moulin-a-Vent is unappealing to me.
I have drunk recent vintage Jadot Beaujolais Villages which had very little oak influence, and are a good drink at a reasonable price.
Hi Kent
I think that Jadot judge the oak not bad these days – though I do remember some of the 14s showing a little vanilla. I usually thing of them as pushing the envelope on pricing for Château des Jacques – though still inexpensive versus a Pommard or Gevrey…