the mid-weeklies…

A few mid-week lubrications, including some more from 1996 – but first a little something from David Clark:

2008 David Clark, Côte de Nuits Villages

Dark coloured. A nose of fresh, crunchy dark-red fruit – very inviting. There’s plenty of acidity here, but delivered in a style that carries you through the wine. A very tasty wine that has a croquant fruit style and the most modest of tannin. Dark, alive and even relatively young. Excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

1996 Michel Juillot, Corton-Perrières

I have the 2003, 1996 and 1990 of this wine – modestly priced auction purchases, all. And I must say that you largely get what you pay for – these wines are rarely grand cru level, though tasty-enough wine. This 1996 is certainly the best of the trio – open, round, easy, with a beautiful red fruit nose. It’s a wine that’s simply delicious – would you guess it was from the powerful Corton-Perrières? – not at all, but it’s a delicious wine all the same. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

1996 Michel Lafarge, Beaune 1er Grèves

A good wine, not a great wine – in fact (surprisingly!) behind the wine from Juillot. The nose is big and open if without particular distinction. A wine that’s interesting in the mouth if not particularly ‘gourmand’ – but it comes into its own with food – taking on significantly more interest. Still, behind the Juillot today – and whilst that might not be a surprise from the perspective of the label, it’s still a surprise to me!

Rebuy – Maybe