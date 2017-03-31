offer of the day – william fevre 2015

Interestingly my last comparison with this merchant is 2008 (in brackets) I think – all the wines are cheaper now!

CHABLIS WILLIAM FEVRE CHABLIS 2015

CHABLIS Village 75cl 19.00 (24.00) Swiss Francs

PREMIERS CRUS – DOMAINE

CHABLIS Montée de Tonnerre 75cl 38.00 (39.50)

GRANDS CRUS – DOMAINE

CHABLIS Preuses 75cl 65.00 (69.00)

CHABLIS Bougros Côtes de Bouquerots 75cl 65.00 (69.00)

CHABLIS Les Clos 75cl 75.00 (79.00)

So these prices are lower than 2008, which itself was lower than 2007 – in Swiss Francs – though the euro is much weaker since then…

These are good prices, and whilst I still have some concern about Les Clos, I would have confidence with the others, all DIAM sealed…