Interestingly my last comparison with this merchant is 2008 (in brackets) I think – all the wines are cheaper now!
CHABLIS WILLIAM FEVRE CHABLIS 2015
CHABLIS Village 75cl 19.00 (24.00) Swiss Francs
PREMIERS CRUS – DOMAINE
CHABLIS Montée de Tonnerre 75cl 38.00 (39.50)
GRANDS CRUS – DOMAINE
CHABLIS Preuses 75cl 65.00 (69.00)
CHABLIS Bougros Côtes de Bouquerots 75cl 65.00 (69.00)
CHABLIS Les Clos 75cl 75.00 (79.00)
So these prices are lower than 2008, which itself was lower than 2007 – in Swiss Francs – though the euro is much weaker since then…
These are good prices, and whilst I still have some concern about Les Clos, I would have confidence with the others, all DIAM sealed…
3 responses to “offer of the day – william fevre 2015”
In my opinion, and many disagree Fevre is the single best producer in Chablis
I can’t agree from the perspective of ‘producer’ and the ‘whole’ that that entails – but I think their Les Clos is very often the best wine (that I taste) of Chablis.
We are always disturbed to see fine Burgundy producers available at such low prices in Europe compared to what we must pay in the United States. The retail prices in California through normal distribution channels are $34.50 for the village Chablis, $66.99 for the Montee de Tonnere, and $136.99 for the Les Clos – hardly bargains, especially compared to other producers, I’m afraid to say. that as a retail store owner, I won’t be bringing in any Fevre any time soon. Whether it’s greed on the part of the producers, importers, or the distributors, Burgundies are getting so high priced we are now seeing many customers passing on them and moving on to other areas.