marsannay 2014…

By billn on March 31, 2017


Bernard Bouvier, Isabelle Collotte, Laurent Fournier and Sylvain Pataille…

A great tasting of Marsannay 2014 yesterday with 4 talented producers – plus wines from many other (very interesting!) domaines too – over 40 wines. Timed just to fit into the March report – online before the end of April!

One response to “marsannay 2014…”

  1. Vinifera-Mundi
    April 3, 2017 at 4:32 pm | | Reply

    This great tasting was organized on request of Vinifera-Mundi.
    A huge thanks to all Marsannay vintners to have provided so great bottles, taken time to spend hours with Bill and me and everything. It really made fun and the report will be published in French and German.

