Home Page | Diary | 2017 | March | and today a little monthèlie…
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

and today a little monthèlie…

By billn on March 19, 2017

Considering the wet, wet, wet forecast for this weekend, we had only a little rain during Saturday morning’s market. Not much sun before mid-afternoon on Sunday though – i.e. only after my camera battery expired 😉
 

Monthelie looking towards Auxey-Duresses

Posted in | 1 Response

One response to “and today a little monthèlie…”

  1. Mike Golub
    Mike Golub
    March 19, 2017 at 5:54 pm | | Reply

    Great shots! How about the wines from there?

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?