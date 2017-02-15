Home Page | Diary | 2017 | February | well that was a quick change!
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

well that was a quick change!

By billn on February 15, 2017

Last month in Chablis, my visits were largely in a window of -3°C to -12°C.

This week in Beaujolais, Monday/Tuesday p.m. temperatures were about 12°C, and I’ll admit to having used the aircon in the car at one, seemingly, stressful point as I struggled to find a domaine – often an address in no more than a ‘lieu-dit’ in Beaujolais! But this afternoon, we hit 17°C – that’s summer in the UK! Fortunately, at least today, I knew where I was going 🙂

A few pics from the last couple of days:
 

Fleurie – La Madone…
Fleurie – La Madone…
Fleurie – La Madone…
Looking down on Fleurie from La Madone…
Looking down on Fleurie from La Madone…
Over Chénas…
Over MAV towards Fleurie…
Hmm – herbicide in MAV…
There’s some weight there…
7° inside, 17° outside!

Posted in , | 1 Response

One response to “well that was a quick change!”

  1. kmilani
    kmilani
    February 16, 2017 at 2:43 am | | Reply

    Please give us a hint… what are your general impressions of the wines you have tasted?

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?