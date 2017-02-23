Home Page | Diary | 2017 | February | today, a beautful beaujolais day…
today, a beautful beaujolais day…

By billn on February 23, 2017

My first lizard of the year was seen last week, and today was my first butterfly and bee – all outside the home of Yvon Metras. Too much for February? Only time will tell…

Before midday there were some far-reaching views, but by lunchtime, all was a little cloudier. Still, as I ‘summit-ed’ the Col des Truges, there was a breath-taking view of Mont Blanc – and considering the tiny 35mm lens on my camera, I think the picture not too bad, but it really doesn’t compare with the real-life apparition!

Tomorrow is my last day of 3 weeks of visits in Beaujolais – 50 domaines – next week will be only typing – and even more typing!
 

Mont Blanc – can you see him?

    February 28, 2017 at 5:02 am | | Reply

    The first lizard of the hear appeared in Washington D.C. January 20th.

      February 28, 2017 at 5:04 am | | Reply

      (spellcheck fail) The first lizard of the year appeared in Washington D.C. January 20th.

