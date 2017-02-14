The long slow death of (Saint) Amour(?)

By billn on February 14, 2017
Saint Amour, today…
Here.
Will it really require the return of a few Mercedes 4×4 to resurrect one of the greatest wines of Beaujolais?
Fine writing from Aaron Ayscough…
You should contact Domaine de Pirolet in St. Amour. A new estate producing very fine wines, nominated last year as one of the best of the Jeunes Vignerons of Burgundy.
Hmm, I’m wondering about Ayscough’s “exclusive” list of good Saint-Amour producers as I’m now drinking a St-Amour from Michel Guignier, a “natural” wine producer in good standing that Ayscough’s list excludes. Ideology and lack of knowledge are not a good combination, as we can see both in wine and politics.
