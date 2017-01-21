By billn on January 21, 2017
Montrachet and Bâtard-Montrachet…
Nice light today – missing a little clarity – but lovely for a walk.
Chevalier…
Chevalier…
To Chassagne…
Chevalier to Chassagne…
To Puligny over Chevalier…
Chevalier, Montrachet & Bâtard…
Between Bâtard and Montrachet, towards Chassagne…
A Montrachet graveyard…
2 responses to “today’s puligny pics”
Greetings Bill,
love your photographs; so evocative of time and place. In this collage the first two named “Chevalier” look to be the northern boundary of the Marquis de Laguiche’s Montachet. Perhaps you were standing in Chevalier when snapped?
Cheers
Fred
Hi Fred,
Thanks! I was actually standing in the upper part of Chartron’s Clos de Chevaliers in the first two images, so that’s Batard below.
Best wishes
Bill