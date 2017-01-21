Home Page | Diary | 2017 | January | today’s puligny pics
today’s puligny pics

By billn on January 21, 2017


 Montrachet and Bâtard-Montrachet…

Nice light today – missing a little clarity – but lovely for a walk.
 

Chevalier…
To Chassagne…
Chevalier to Chassagne…
To Puligny over Chevalier…
Chevalier, Montrachet & Bâtard…
Between Bâtard and Montrachet, towards Chassagne…
A Montrachet graveyard…

  1. Fred Schilling
    Fred Schilling
    January 28, 2017 at 12:00 am | | Reply

    Greetings Bill,
    love your photographs; so evocative of time and place. In this collage the first two named “Chevalier” look to be the northern boundary of the Marquis de Laguiche’s Montachet. Perhaps you were standing in Chevalier when snapped?
    Cheers
    Fred

  2. billn
    billn
    January 30, 2017 at 7:33 pm | | Reply

    Hi Fred,
    Thanks! I was actually standing in the upper part of Chartron’s Clos de Chevaliers in the first two images, so that’s Batard below.
    Best wishes
    Bill

