some week 52 wines…

2005 Albert Bichot, Grands-Echézeaux

The grapes from the Engel estate. This had rather too much vanilla in its youth, so let’s see now!

Hmm – this nose is not bad at all! It’s lost the vanilla, though the overall impression is of a wine with a subtle intensity of aroma. The palate is fresh and shows beautiful texture and I would even say ‘great’ length, yet compared to many here – particularly the 2011s – it is very-much a tight thing. Whilst beautiful and enjoyable this is not quite half my expectations today – still I’m happy to see that the vanilla is now gone! I won’t open another for 4 or 5 years – the advantage of still having 5 or 6 in the cellar!

Rebuy – Yes

2011 Camille Giroud, Volnay 1er Les Lurets

This was fabulous when young, and definitely a notch higher performing than the Caillerets, today the nose is a little less floral but open and giving with fine fruit and just a suggestion of sous-bois. In the mouth its a layered and pretty wine that’s really easy to drink – indeed it tastes great already – yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2011 Camille Giroud, Beaune 1er Les Cras

Hmm – here the nose has the edge over the Volnay Lurets in both purity and power. In the mouth too, this is round but with fine balance and super weight of flavour – delivered in super mid-palate and finishing waves – ooh, this is gooood… Just drinking beautifully today. Excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

2006 Chenu, Savigny-lès-Beaune 1er Les Hautes-Jarrons

Quintessentially Chenu from this period – fine, elegant wine that wafts through the nose and over the taste buds. Simply delicious stuff – they make wine with a little more power today, just a little, but this is simply delicious. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes

2006 Jean Loron, Pouilly-Fuissé Les Vieux Murs Vieilles-Vignes

Deep colour, but not the faintest suggestion of oxidation – a powerful and open nose of ripe fruit but with energy and the impression that there was once plenty of oak here, but now all melted. In the mouth, this is a big wine – mouth-filling, tasty but with quite enough acidity. Big, impressive stuff – no-one would guess PF blind, just a great thing! Extra-yum!

Rebuy – Yes

1994 Bouchard Père ete Fils, Volnay 1er Caillerets Cuvée Carnot

The nose starts quite unattractively, but given aeration improves a lot – it still remains very herbal and with questionable ripeness – but eventually, not DNPIM! The palate is modest, some herby complexity and a little phenolic in the mid-palate – which can be good when mixed with good fruit, but in this case mixed with (again) some less ripe elements. I’m afraid that one glass of this particular bottle was enough…

Rebuy – No

2012 Michel Rocourt, Champagne Blancs de Blancs

The nose is fresh and very-much at the malic/green apple end of the spectrum. Actually the palate is similar. a wine of character for sure – tasty wine – but honestly I preferred the two bottles that followed:

Then there were a couple of bottles of Pommery NV – the second, because the first tasted so good – underestimated stuff I think…