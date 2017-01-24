offer of the day – clos des lambrays – 2014 vs 2015

Both arrived together in the inbox today – interestingly Allen Meadows is 94 points on the 2014, and ‘only’ 92-95 on the 2015. You could end up paying more for the one with the lowest points 🙂

2014 Clos des Lambrays

75cl 159.00 (Swiss francs)

150cl 323.00

2015 Clos des Lambrays

75cl 199.00

150cl 403.00

300cl 856.00

8% Purchase tax to be added, but these are delivered prices…