Both arrived together in the inbox today – interestingly Allen Meadows is 94 points on the 2014, and ‘only’ 92-95 on the 2015. You could end up paying more for the one with the lowest points 🙂
2014 Clos des Lambrays
75cl 159.00 (Swiss francs)
150cl 323.00
2015 Clos des Lambrays
75cl 199.00
150cl 403.00
300cl 856.00
8% Purchase tax to be added, but these are delivered prices…
5 responses to “offer of the day – clos des lambrays – 2014 vs 2015”
It really worries me when Burghound has a finished bottle score on one wine and just the barrel sample on the other. $230ish aussie $ would be +46% tax here in Aust so probably available as a pre-arrive, money up front offer of Aust $340 Vs top Aussie cool climate PN at $75ish. The aussie under screw cap with no cork issues. The 2015 version of C d L would be Aust$420ish. I understand the issues burgundians have had in past 5 years but that kind of price increase will start to hit Australian purchasers price elasticity points, probably US and maybe UK. Bordeaux hit similar price elasticity point five or so years back. The challenges continue
In general yes, but Lambrays had few of those issues. Their 2015 may have been low-ish yielding, but where all around was frosted, they had full yields in 2016. I (thinking out loud) wonder if their price will come back down to 2014 levels in 2016….
PS I love that image of Roger Beland gates
Out of 6 bottles of the Lambrays rose 2015 bought …. 4 corked. Poor show from the domaine imho.
That’s not just ouch, that’s OUCH!