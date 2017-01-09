The last offer from my Swiss merchant (that I have notes for) was 2009, and the jump to 2014 is not very big in the context of the current market – maybe there was market push-back on their recent pricing? Of-course I’d be much more interested in what the 2015 will be ‘going for!’
CLOS DE TART 2014
CLOS DE TART Grand Cru 2014 75cl 324.00 (2009=298.00 Swiss francs)
CLOS DE TART Grand Cru 2014 150cl 678.00 (626.00)
CLOS DE TART Grand Cru 2014 300cl 1,424 (not offered)
One response to “offer of the day – 2014 clos de tart”
I believe ‘release pricing’ very much has played a part here. Love the wines, but stopped buying after the 2008 vintage. A shame, really, but the secondary market seems to be correcting things in the right direction for a change — I hope….