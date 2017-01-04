bonneau du martray (largely) sold

So, Stan Kroenke, owner of Screaming Eagle & sports teams aplenty, now owns majority of Bonneau de Martray. A white to go with the red
Jancis (above) was the first to post on this, in English. One hour ahead of her was the following in French.
My rough commentary is:
American Stanley Kroenke has acquired the majority of the capital of Domaine Bonneau Martray
Kroenke, approaching 70 years old, and owner Arsenal football club in the UK, plus basketball teams in the US, is also the owner of the Screaming Eagle winery amongst others in the US.
The Bault de la Morinière family (Jean-Charles – pictured right – 15 Dec 2016) for a long time have told the tale of ‘only 3 owners in 1,250 years‘ but the family have now sold the majority (whatever that means) of their shares in the domaine to Stanley Kroenke for an undisclosed sum – and he’s not a Frenchman!
At nearly 70 years of age, Kroenke is roughly the same age as Jean-Charles; whilst one has been looking for a successor, the other continues to forge deals. I had heard that the generations following Jean-Charles were not interested to take up the reigns of the domaine – maybe there was no other possibility – or indeed this was the least worst solution, assuming Pinault and Arnault were unwelcome suitors…
I hope that it works well for all the parties involved, Jean-Charles has been a fantastic steward of the domaine, though it’s a domaine that has been blighted with oxidation issues in the last years. According to Les Echos, Armand de Maigret, ‘the French general manager for Mr Kroenke’s vineyards, will supervise the property while maintaining its unique identity.‘
Very sad.