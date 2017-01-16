all change at chanson père et fils…

And my quick translation for you:
Gilles de Courcel has been at the helm of Domaine Chanson Père & Fils in Beaune, for 14 years. He’s now moving aside for Vincent Avenel, who has been working as Chanson’s commercial manager since last May. Vincent was hired by Gilles together with the head of Bollinger, the owners of Chanson since 1999, Etienne Bizot. I’m assuming there’s no change for Jean Pierre Confuron…
Getting it ready to sell I wonder…..?
Haha! Well if they were offered 100 mil…
But seriously, as (generally) unfashionable as Beaune is, their holdings are really a jewel – only the Hospices and Bouchard Père can complete in Beaune – but the wines here are also made in a less than commercial way – uncompromising, actually – sacrificing early drinking for the longer term perspective.