Union des Maisons de Vins de Grande Bourgogne (UMVGB)

By billn on December 18, 2016

The biggest news of last week was the fusion of the professional bodies for both northern and southern burgundy producers – the mythical ‘Greater Burgundy.’

It is of-course, politically speaking, long overdue, yet at the producer level, there is pitiful interaction or interest for (for instance) a producer in Gevrey-Chambertin and a producer of Beaujolais Villages working together. The producers in the south will now, however, be allowed to use some (Bourgogne) labels that were previously withheld. Let’s see what extra meat on the bone will appear – post announcement…

  1. Mike Golub
    December 19, 2016 at 2:29 am | | Reply

    By cooperating and not being so parochial everyone benefits just as they did so in the creation of the
    AVAs in the USA!

