Union des Maisons de Vins de Grande Bourgogne (UMVGB)

Communiqué de Presse – Fusion UMVB-UMVBM-1

The biggest news of last week was the fusion of the professional bodies for both northern and southern burgundy producers – the mythical ‘Greater Burgundy.’

It is of-course, politically speaking, long overdue, yet at the producer level, there is pitiful interaction or interest for (for instance) a producer in Gevrey-Chambertin and a producer of Beaujolais Villages working together. The producers in the south will now, however, be allowed to use some (Bourgogne) labels that were previously withheld. Let’s see what extra meat on the bone will appear – post announcement…