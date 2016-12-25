1993 Vaudoisey-Creusefond, Pommard 1er Epenots
Hmm, the nose is not the most attractive thing – yet wait 30 minutes and aeration seems to remove a musty, oxidative element, and we start to sing along with an engaging sous-bois and sleek sweetness. In the mouth this retains some power and is more reflective of the later than the initial nose. I would even decant this – it tastes quite good, but only if you give it some time.
Rebuy – Maybe
2015 Olivier Leflaive, St.Aubin 1er En Rmilly
OOF! This has an overt nose, with faint saline elements and much less faint, attractive citrus notes. The palate is even more powerful, flexing muscle, but with bundles of energy and silky citrus flavours. Definitely a winner!
Rebuy – Yes
2006 Camille Giroud, Volnay 1er Taillepieds
Lots of leafy sous bois, a certain attractive sweetness too. In the mouth this retains a little tannin, but it’s just a modest anecdote versus the complex, unfolding flavour. This is drinking very well already. Lovely wine.
Rebuy – Yes
What a great pair these last two wines!
2015 Olivier Leflaive, Bourgogne Chardonnay Oncle Vincent
Made only from domaine vines in the commune of Puligny.
Lovely depth of aroma here, a certain freshness attached. Fine weight and complexity with a lovely texture and plenty of freshness. A clean, modestly mineral and simply delicious wine.
Rebuy – Yes
2005 Gaston & Pierre Ravaut, Ladoix 1er Le Bois Roussot
Hmm – deep fruit to fall into – this nose is very open and inviting. It’s just great in the mouth too – muscular yet with fine texture, and with a beautiful balance that bring everything perfectly together. A very fruit-driven wine – I would say still a young wine, but impeccable balanced and completely delicious.
Rebuy – Yes
One response to “some week 51 wines…”
Bill,you benefit from having access to the producer or sources for 2005 Gaston & Pierre Ravaut,Ladoix
1 er Le Bois Roussot where as in the USA it either it is at auction,not brought in or a friend who may have it…though I have access to the Pinot Noir producers inventories.