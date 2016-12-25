some week 51 wines…

1993 Vaudoisey-Creusefond, Pommard 1er Epenots

Hmm, the nose is not the most attractive thing – yet wait 30 minutes and aeration seems to remove a musty, oxidative element, and we start to sing along with an engaging sous-bois and sleek sweetness. In the mouth this retains some power and is more reflective of the later than the initial nose. I would even decant this – it tastes quite good, but only if you give it some time.

Rebuy – Maybe

2015 Olivier Leflaive, St.Aubin 1er En Rmilly

OOF! This has an overt nose, with faint saline elements and much less faint, attractive citrus notes. The palate is even more powerful, flexing muscle, but with bundles of energy and silky citrus flavours. Definitely a winner!

Rebuy – Yes

2006 Camille Giroud, Volnay 1er Taillepieds

Lots of leafy sous bois, a certain attractive sweetness too. In the mouth this retains a little tannin, but it’s just a modest anecdote versus the complex, unfolding flavour. This is drinking very well already. Lovely wine.

Rebuy – Yes

What a great pair these last two wines!

2015 Olivier Leflaive, Bourgogne Chardonnay Oncle Vincent

Made only from domaine vines in the commune of Puligny.

Lovely depth of aroma here, a certain freshness attached. Fine weight and complexity with a lovely texture and plenty of freshness. A clean, modestly mineral and simply delicious wine.

Rebuy – Yes

2005 Gaston & Pierre Ravaut, Ladoix 1er Le Bois Roussot

Hmm – deep fruit to fall into – this nose is very open and inviting. It’s just great in the mouth too – muscular yet with fine texture, and with a beautiful balance that bring everything perfectly together. A very fruit-driven wine – I would say still a young wine, but impeccable balanced and completely delicious.

Rebuy – Yes