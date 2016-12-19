offer of the day – louis jadot 2015s…

Out today.

For anyone looking for cold comfort, that’s the cheapest Montrachet that I’ve seen for a while 🙂

Actually I see value in a number of these wines – even if not the Montrachet! – at least relative to many other producers…

DOMAINE LOUIS JADOT 2015 – Beaune

Beaune Clos des Ursules Monopole 1er Cru 2015 75cl 55.00 (Swiss Francs)

Corton Grèves Grand Cru 2015 75cl 79.00

Corton Pougets Grand Cru 2015 75cl 79.00

Corton Pougets Grand Cru 2015 150cl 163.00

Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2015 75cl 128.00

Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Saint-Jacques 1er Cru 2015 75cl 138.00

Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2015 75cl 169.00

Clos Saint Denis Grand Cru 2015 75cl 259.00

Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2015 75cl 278.00

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2015 75cl 298.00

Puligny-Montrachet Les Combettes 1er Cru 2015 75cl 88.00

Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2015 75cl 119.00

Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2015 75cl 239.00

Chevalier-Montrachet Les Demoiselles Grand Cru 2015 75cl 319.00

Montrachet Grand Cru 2015 75cl 428.00