lost merode, found galeyrand!

Time to catch up on some wines!

2008 Prince Florent de Merode, Ladoix Les Chaillots

This wine always hovered between very good or modestly disappointing when young, but all the recent bottles have been very tasty indeed – at least for the price of a modest Bourgogne – in fact this wine has always managed to over-deliver for its price-point and currently it is REALLY over-delivering. This would have been a fabulous buy in 2015 if it had still existed!

Rebuy – Yes

2014 Jerome Galeyrand, Côte de Nuits Villages Les Retraits

This is the name of climat in Comblanchien, and this was the first vintage for this wine – with an individual label. “Pinot from another time” says Jerôme, “The owner of the vineyard is in his 80s but it was his father that planted these vines, almost certainly the first planting here post-phylloxera.” Ripe, a dark-red fruited and interesting nose – seemingly with a fine texture. In the mouth this is layered and like the nose, has really great texture – just a lick of structure – fine and long flavour. This could easily fool you into thinking it’s a premier cru. Simply lovely wine – indeed delicious!

Rebuy – Yes