Time to catch up on some wines!
2008 Prince Florent de Merode, Ladoix Les Chaillots
This wine always hovered between very good or modestly disappointing when young, but all the recent bottles have been very tasty indeed – at least for the price of a modest Bourgogne – in fact this wine has always managed to over-deliver for its price-point and currently it is REALLY over-delivering. This would have been a fabulous buy in 2015 if it had still existed!
Rebuy – Yes
2014 Jerome Galeyrand, Côte de Nuits Villages Les Retraits
This is the name of climat in Comblanchien, and this was the first vintage for this wine – with an individual label. “Pinot from another time” says Jerôme, “The owner of the vineyard is in his 80s but it was his father that planted these vines, almost certainly the first planting here post-phylloxera.” Ripe, a dark-red fruited and interesting nose – seemingly with a fine texture. In the mouth this is layered and like the nose, has really great texture – just a lick of structure – fine and long flavour. This could easily fool you into thinking it’s a premier cru. Simply lovely wine – indeed delicious!
Rebuy – Yes
2 responses to “lost merode, found galeyrand!”
2014 Jerome Galeyrand,Cote de Nuits Villages Les Retraits not available in USA,but the 2013 is at
$35-$40/bottle. How is the 2013?
Well Mike – I have no idea, Jerôme told me that 2014 was the first Les Retraits vintage 🙂
For a long time he made a blend of vineyards for his CdN Villages VV…