Home Page | Diary | 2016 | December | announcements wouldn’t come bigger…
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

announcements wouldn’t come bigger…

By billn on December 18, 2016

If true… :

More info…

Posted in , | 3 Responses

3 responses to “announcements wouldn’t come bigger…”

  1. Mike de Lange
    Mike de Lange
    December 18, 2016 at 6:59 pm | | Reply

    Oh, brother… if Patrick wrote this it is most likely true. Is the Comte de Liger_Belair brokering this deal again?

    1. billn
      billn
      December 18, 2016 at 7:01 pm | | Reply

      I wouldn’t be at all surprised, if it’s really happening 🙂

  2. Mike de Lange
    Mike de Lange
    December 19, 2016 at 1:20 pm | | Reply

    Just what us poor beleagered Burgundy lovers need: another domaine turned into a boutique winery…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?