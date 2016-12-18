announcements wouldn’t come bigger…

If true… :
Bonneau Du Martray serait vendu à François Pinault…
— Patrick Essa (@Patrick_Essa) December 18, 2016
More info…
@Patrick_Essa Jean-Charles est vendeur depuis 8 mois, bcp ont vu le dossier, j'avais une autre piste mais Pinault est tjrs en embuscade…
— Antoine Gerbelle (@GerbelleLaVie) December 19, 2016
Oh, brother… if Patrick wrote this it is most likely true. Is the Comte de Liger_Belair brokering this deal again?
I wouldn’t be at all surprised, if it’s really happening 🙂
Just what us poor beleagered Burgundy lovers need: another domaine turned into a boutique winery…