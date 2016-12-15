Home Page | Diary | 2016 | December | a vosne walk in the morning…
a vosne walk in the morning…

By billn on December 15, 2016

I was unintentionally 1 hour early for my appointment this morning – always better than 1 hour late! – so took the opportunity to have a wander in the still freezing vines…
 

Les Suchots…
3 responses to “a vosne walk in the morning…”

  1. Poul
    Poul
    December 15, 2016 at 2:28 pm | | Reply

    Clos de Tart appointment 😉

    1. billn
      billn
      December 15, 2016 at 6:00 pm | | Reply

      I’m sure I said I was in Vosne, Poul 😉

  2. Mark in Pernand
    Marko de Morey
    December 15, 2016 at 6:19 pm | | Reply

    DRC 😉 ? One would NOT want to be late there would one ? Not that I’ll ever have the opportunity, but if was fortunate to ever have an appointment there then I think I’d be there the day before to avoid any problem !!!

