Taken in November – just before all the leaves fell – yes I know I’m slow, but I still like it…
Burgundy Reports!
2015 Reds & Whites
900 wines! Subscription Report from Burgundy Report now online - HERE - And of-course, much, much more...
900 wines! Subscription Report from Burgundy Report now online - HERE - And of-course, much, much more...
2 responses to “a little autumn meursault…”
Hi Bill,
The video doesn’t work.
Cheers,
Will
Pff – utube permissions – looked good on two devices, but that was because I was logged in!
Fixed! – I hope….