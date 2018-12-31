The December 2018 issue of Burgundy-Report
Enjoy…
The 2017 Vintage Grands Maisons Report
Almost 430 wines for you to add to the last two months reports – so that’s already 1,620 wines from 101 producers in the October to December reports, with Chablis 2017 in January 2019 and Beaujolais 2017 in February 2019 still to come. Nobody else brings you such a wide perspective of Burgundy!
2017 Burgundy – The Grands Maisons
- Albert Bichot – 2016
- Alex Gambal – 2016
- Benjamin Leroux – 2016
- Boisset Jean-Claude – 2016
- Bouchard Père et Fils – 2016
- Champy – 2016
- Chanson Père et Fils – 2016
- Faiveley – 2016
- Joseph Drouhin – 2016
- Louis Jadot – 2016
- Louis Latour – 2016
- Louis Max – 2016
- Marchand-Tawse & Domaine Tawse – 2016
- Remoissenet – 2016