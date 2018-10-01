The July 2018 issue of Burgundy-Report
Summertime reporting….
Enjoy…
Brouilly and Côte de Brouilly
190 wines tasted blind
The vintages 2017, 2016, 2015 even a few 14, 13, 12 and 11
Beautiful summer whites:
Over 50 Mâcons from the best producers
Les Artisans Vignerons de Bourgogne du Sud – 2016
And some domaines to finish:
Anne Parent (Pommard) – 2016
Clos des Lambrays (Morey-St.Denis) – 2017
Jane Eyre (Bligny-lès-Beaune) – 2017
Lamarche (Vosne-Romanée) – 2017
Profile: Claire et Stéphane Follin-Arbelet (Aloxe-Corton)