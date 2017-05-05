The April 2017 issue of Burgundy-Report
Another issue with a blend of themed, blind tastings, new producers profiled and others’ 2015s appraised. Here also with extra Marsannay content!
Enjoy:
Marsannay
- A profile of Marsannay
In particular its proposed new 1er crus
- 2014 Marsannay (+) 53 wines blind tasted
Themed blind tastings
I chose the two Beaujolais appellations because I feel that they are among the least known of the crus, and it was anyway time to return to the Mâconnais and Irancy…
The producer visits including new names profiled: