The February 2019 issue of Burgundy-Report
Beaujolais 2017
The Producers
45 producers and over 300 wines – all visited in the month of February 2019. Comment from their producers on 2018 as well as 2017. As always, those extra-special wines are highlighted, though not any 2018s at it’s still too early:
- Anne-Sophie Dubois – 2017
- Bois du Chat – 2017
- Château Bellevue – 2017
- Château Bonnet – 2017
- Château de La Chaize – 2017
- Château de La Terrière – 2017
- Château des Bachelards – 2016
- Château des Jacques – 2017
- Château Moulin à Vent – 2016
- Château Pierreux + Mommessin – 2017
- Château Poncié – 2017
- Château Thivin – 2017
- Claire & Fabien Chasselay – 2017
- Clos de la Roilette – 2017
- Daniel Bouland – 2017
- David-Beaupère – 2017
- de Bel Air – 2017
- des Nugues – 2017
- du Breuil – 2018
- du Paradis – 2017
- Fabien Collonge – 2017
- Georges Duboeuf – 2017
- Girin – 2017
- Jean Foillard – 2017
- Julien Sunier – 2017
- La Pirolette – 2017
- Labruyère – 2017
- Le Nid – 2016
- Longère – 2017
- Louis-Claude Desvignes – 2017
- Manoir du Carra Sambardier – 2017
- Mathieu et Camille Lapierre – 2017
- Mee Godard – 2017
- Monternot – Les Jumeaux – 2017
- Paul Janin – 2017
- Profile: Bernard Jomain
- Profile: Château du Basty
- Profile: David Large
- Profile: Jean-Marc Burgaud
- Profile: Philippe Deschamps
- Raphaël Chopin – 2017
- Richard Rottiers – 2017
- Thillardon – 2017
- Trenel – 2017
- Vincent Audras – 2017
Bourgogne Côte d’Or
30 wines tasted from the maiden, 2017, vintage: