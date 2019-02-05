The February 2019 issue of Burgundy-Report

Beaujolais 2017

The Producers

45 producers and over 300 wines – all visited in the month of February 2019. Comment from their producers on 2018 as well as 2017. As always, those extra-special wines are highlighted, though not any 2018s at it’s still too early:

Bourgogne Côte d’Or

30 wines tasted from the maiden, 2017, vintage:

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

WhatsApp

Email

Reddit

