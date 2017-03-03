The February 2017 issue of Burgundy-Report
Brilliant Beaujolais 2015
The Producers
51 domaines, 355 wines – all visited in the month of February 2017. Comment from their producers on 2015 and 2016. As always, those extra-special wines are highlighted:
- Château Bonnet – 2015
- Château de Buffavent – 2015
- Château de Cercy – 2015
- Château de la Terrière – 2015
- Château des Bachelards – 2015
- Château des Jacques – 2015
- Château Moulin à Vent – 2015
- Château Pierreux + Mommessin – 2015
- Château Poncié – 2015
- Château Thivin – 2015
- Claire & Fabien Chasselay – 2015
- Clos de la Chapelle des Bois – 2015
- Clos de la Roilette – 2015
- David-Beaupère – 2015
- de Bel Air – 2015
- de Colette – 2015
- de la Madone – Frères Bérerd – 2015
- des Josephins – 2015
- des Nugues – 2015
- des Pierres Roses – 2015
- des Terres Dorées – 2015
- Fabien Collonge – 2015
- Gaget – 2015
- Girin – 2015
- Jean Loron Beaujolais – 2015
- Julien Duport – 2015
- Labruyère – 2015
- Laurent Gauthier – 2015
- Le Nid – 2015
- Les Bois du Chat – 2015
- Les Roches de Garants – 2015
- Longère – 2015
- Louis-Claude Desvignes – 2015
- Manoir du Carra Sambardier – 2015
- Mee Godard – 2015
- Michel & Sylvain Tête – 2015
- Monternot – Les Jumeaux – 2015
- Paul Janin – 2015
- Profile: Céline et Nicolas Hirsch
- Profile: Châtaignier Durand
- Profile: Château de la Chaize
- Profile: Château des Ronzes
- Profile: Daniel Bouland
- Profile: Dominique Piron
- Profile: du Vissoux
- Profile: Georges Duboeuf
- Profile: Yvon Metras
- Raphaël Chopin – 2015
- Richard Rottiers – 2015
- Trenel – 2015
- Vincent Audras – 2015