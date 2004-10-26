Home Page | Autumn 2004 | The Clos de Vougeot – a pictorial approach
The Clos de Vougeot – a pictorial approach

Clos de Vougeot, April 2004

It seemed like a good idea at the time, a walk round the Clos de Vougeot taking photos along the way. I’m sure there was some blue sky when I started, unfortunately there was bouncing rain about halfway around. Anyway it takes about 1 hour to complete the tour if you’re clicking away. I’ll make the pictures again one day when the weather is a little less sullen.

I thought it would be nice to include the internal lieu-dits on the map to give you an idea how the Clos was ‘portioned’ over the years. Clicking on the small camera icons will bring you a view in the direction represented by the associated arrow. If a picture paints a 1,000 words, then here are over 50,000 words for you.

You can find an unadulterated version of this map (no cameras) on the map page.

FROM THE BURGUNDY REPORT OF

One response to “The Clos de Vougeot – a pictorial approach”

  1. evershaim
    evershaim
    April 20, 2017 at 3:00 pm | | Reply

    A very fine initiative!!
    Thanks for sharing it!

