The Clos de Vougeot – a pictorial approach

It seemed like a good idea at the time, a walk round the Clos de Vougeot taking photos along the way. I’m sure there was some blue sky when I started, unfortunately there was bouncing rain about halfway around. Anyway it takes about 1 hour to complete the tour if you’re clicking away. I’ll make the pictures again one day when the weather is a little less sullen.

I thought it would be nice to include the internal lieu-dits on the map to give you an idea how the Clos was ‘portioned’ over the years. Clicking on the small camera icons will bring you a view in the direction represented by the associated arrow. If a picture paints a 1,000 words, then here are over 50,000 words for you.